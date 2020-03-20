Left Menu
Development News Edition

Times are tough for some 'Kapoors', says Rishi Kapoor after Kanika, Rana controversies

As the world is going through testing times, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor came up with a rib-tickling observation that he shared on his Twitter page on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:35 IST
Times are tough for some 'Kapoors', says Rishi Kapoor after Kanika, Rana controversies
The Tweet refers to the two "Kapoors" who have made their way into the headlines for all the wrong reasons (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the world is going through testing times, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor came up with a rib-tickling observation that he shared on his Twitter page on Friday. The tweet refers to the two "Kapoors" who have made their way into the headlines for all the wrong reasons; namely Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor and singer Kanika Kapoor.

It's caption read: "Aaj kal kuch "Kapoor" logon pe time bhaari hai" (the times have turned against some Kapoors) "Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre "Kapoor-on" ki!" (I'm scared, I beg you, God, please protect other Kapoors) "Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di!" (May we never commit any sins). The text was also accompanied by the pictures of the two Kapoors at whom the comment was pointed.

The cheeky remark on the uncanny coincidence came after Rana Kapoor was sent to judicial custody following the Yes Bank crisis, and Kanika Kapoor was found to be infected with the coronavirus and was bashed for acting irresponsibly by attending a party after returning from abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...

US strengthens emergency, relief measures to combat coronavirus threat

Responding to the growing coronavirus crisis, the United States on Friday strengthened its emergency and relief measures to combat the toughest public health challenge in decades. More than 230 Americans had lost their lives by Friday eveni...

French city of Nice to impose curfew

A curfew will be imposed in the French Riviera city of Nice from Saturday night, the local prefect said on Friday, saying it was necessary to enforce strict confinement measures decided by France to fight the coronavirus outbreak.A curfew i...

US slams China for 'delay' in sharing information on coronavirus

The United States on Friday slammed China for the delay in sharing information with its technical experts on the deadly coronavirus. We need to know immediately. The world is entitled to know. The Chinese government was the first to know of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020