Kim's clothing brand donates portion of profits to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program

American media personality Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand 'Skims' announced that it will be restocking the best-selling Cotton Collection and Twenty percent of the collection's proceeds will go to non-profit organisation 'Baby2Baby's' coronavirus Emergency Response Program, which is providing relief and necessities for children living in poverty. According to Us Weekly, A press statement from Skims read. "In light of the current health crisis, 'Baby2Baby' has been working around the clock providing children and families impacted by COVID-19 the items they need to survive. Over the last five days, Baby2Baby has distributed over 1.3 million items including diapers, formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been doing her part to quarantine while COVID-19 continues to spread through the U.S. To pass the time, she's been going through old pictures on her camera roll, posting some of them to her feed. The 39-year-old reality TV star shared a picture of her and her sister Kourtney, writing in the caption how much she misses her siblings. (ANI)

