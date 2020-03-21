Martin McDonagh’s 'Hangmen' not opening on Broadway post-coronavirus

Filmmaker Martin McDonagh's critically-acclaimed production "Hangmen" will not be returning to Broadway. The show, which McDonagh wrote and features a host of actors like Dan Stevens, Mark Addy and Evan Bremner, was in previews earlier this month when all the theatres in New York City were ordered to close in an effort to prevent the coronavirus spread.

However, the show’s producers have said that they don't "have the economic resources" to open the show once the Broadway resumes, reported Deadline. "Because of the current health crisis which has created circumstances beyond our control, it is with deep regret that we are not able to resume performances of ‘Hangmen’," the play’s producers announced in a statement. "With no definite end in sight of the government’s closure and Broadway’s suspension, we have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production. Given our show’s budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theatre owners, cast and crew through this still undefined closure period," they added.

"Hangmen", directed by Matthew Dunster, deals with an executioner-turned-barkeep named Harry Wade, and his reaction to the United Kingdom’s abolition of hangings in 1965. The show had won the Olivier Award for Best Play in 2016, following its West End premiere.

