Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:46 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Celebrity television host Andy Cohen has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The host of "Watch What Happens Live" (WWHL) talk show shared the news on Instagram. "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen wrote.

Like most of the TV shows, WWHL shut down production, with its last episode airing out of the New York City studio March 12, to control the spread of the pandemic. Cohen told Variety that he has planned on filming his late-night talk show out of his own apartment in New York, following in the footsteps of "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee", "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" , and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert".

The TV star is the latest celebrity to go public with COVID-19 diagnosis after Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, and "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju. The novel virus, which first originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed 11,397 lives with more than 275,427 cases reported in over 160 countries and territories.

