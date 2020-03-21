Left Menu
We are waiting for a perfect script: Karisma on working with Kareena

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:16 IST
Actor Karisma Kapoor says she and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to work in a film together, but they still haven't found a "perfect" script. Karisma, whose latest acting gig is ALTBalaji web series "Mentalhood", believes it's a huge responsibility to pen an apt story for them. "I'd love to work with Kareena and I think the feeling is mutual. The script has to be really good, apt and right for us to want to star alongside each other. "It's a big responsibility, and we really like to find that perfect script. I hope someone out there is planning that perfect story is going to come to us because I am sure we both would love to work together," the actor told PTI. Karisma, 45, has not announced her next acting project yet. Kareena is currently working on Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha".

