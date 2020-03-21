Sherlock Season 5: Why Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman’s appearance possible

Sherlock Season 5 is undoubtedly a much-awaited television series and fans are ardently looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. However, its cancellation rumour was not vague. The renowned series creator Mark Gatiss said to the publication that "there were no plans for any further Sherlock series currently in the pipeline," although he didn't rule out a return somewhere down the line.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman played the lead roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in the previous seasons of Sherlock. Both actors are likely to reprise their roles in Sherlock Season 5. Even Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes will be seen in the imminent fifth season. The character will be played by Sian Brooke. "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great," Sian said in a recent interview.

In our previous report on Sherlock Season 5, we notified you that the series has been delayed as the cast and crew are busy in their respective projects. Even the recent coronavirus outbreak is expected to be another reason of delay. In a recent conversation with Collider, Martin Freeman was asked about the possibility of Sherlock. The 47-year-old actor said that not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

"They're few and far between, the discussions about Sherlock, just because Mark [Gatiss] and Steven [Moffat], the writers, and Benedict [Cumberbatch] and I, are all lucky enough to be not only working on stuff that we like and are interested in, but we know what Sherlock is. You don't look that gift horse in the mouth cause that sort of stuff doesn't happen very often, in someone's life. It's a huge, huge, worldwide hit, and way beyond anything we could've imagined," Martin Freeman said.

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumours surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Many believe Sherlock Season 5 will not come back. But Sherlock enthusiasts should remember that the way Season 4 ended, it's obvious that the series will surely be back with another season. The fifth season will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 4 gets official release date, Know its synopsis in details

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.