Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debi Mazar reveals her coronavirus diagnosis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:15 IST
Debi Mazar reveals her coronavirus diagnosis
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (debimazar)

"Entourage" alum Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor shared the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, saying that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, severe body aches, and a 102.4-degree fever.

"I had cocktails the evening prior and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO, I didn't meet the criteria. "I hadn't recently traveled out of the country and I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of CRAZY criteria for an NY'er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theatre, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc," Mazar wrote.

The actor said she found out there were tests available at a local facility in her neighborhood. She got her test done on March 17 and was advised by doctors to self-quarantine. "Well... Today is day 5 and I just found out. I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already. Its very 'morphy'. One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breathe, and I'm going to heal her, in my own home," Mazar said.

She said her family is also under quarantine now but they have shown no symptoms so far. "I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows. Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves and your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good luck and God bless us all!" she concluded her post.

Before her, a number of celebrities have gone public with their COVID-19 diagnosis, including Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju and celebrated TV host Andy Cohen. The novel virus, which first originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 13,000 lives so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

AP announces lockdown till March 31

Moving for a complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced closure of inter-state borders for transport till March 31 and asked pepople to step out of their homes only for essential needs. Chief Minis...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized in Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasury Secret...

Switzerland records more than 900 more coronavirus cases

Switzerland recorded more than 900 additional coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday, the nations health ministry said, bringing total confirmed infections to 7,014 and at least 60 deaths, up from 56 a day earlier.The hardest-hit Swiss c...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020