Singer Selena Gomez takes 'safe hands challenge'

With an attempt to raise awareness about the right way to wash hands amid rising cases of coronavirus globally, singer Selena Gomez on Sunday took the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared the video on Instagram. In the video, the 'Fetish' singer is seen washing her hands and step-by-step explaining people about the right way to do it.

Slaying the red-lipstick look, Selena is seen in a casual look in the video.S "Hope everyone is staying safe inside! PS -I had to redo this video so many times. best I got," she captioned the post.

The 27-year-old singer further nominated super model GiGi Hadid, actor Olivia Wilde and rapper Cardi B for the 'safe hands challenge.' According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has globally claimed over 11,201 live and 2,67,013 people have been tested positive for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.