Owen Wilson says fear of public speaking stops him from hosting 'SNL'

Actor Owen Wilson says his fear of public speaking is the reason why he has never hosted NBC's popular comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live" . Talking to "SNL" alum Kevin Nealon on his YouTube series "Hiking with Kevin", Wilson said the very idea of public speaking makes him feel nervous. "I get really nervous with public speaking. I’ve never done any of those commencement addresses or 'Saturday Night Live' just because I get too nervous," the actor said.

Wilson also revealed that he gets nervous when he has to dress up for formal events. "I feel like it always gives me a bit of panic of, oh, are you going to have the right tie? Where is the cumberbund and cuff links? It just seems a little nerve-wracking," he added. On the work front, the actor will next feature in filmmaker Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" . The movie will release in July this year. He will also be starring in Tom Hiddleston's Disney Plus series "Loki".

