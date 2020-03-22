Donald Glover releases new Childish Gambino album '3.15.20'

A week after giving fans a surprise sneak preview of his new full-length over at DonaldGloverPresents.com, musician Donald Glover has officially released his new Childish Gambino album, 3.15.20.

With the exception of previously released single "Algorhythm" and "Time," Glover's latest collaboration with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet, the rest of '3.15.20's twelve tracks isn't named but marked with a timestamp instead, Billboard reported.

The album is now available to stream across all platforms, but those interested in listening to the album in one continuous play can head to DonaldGloverPresents.com. (ANI)

