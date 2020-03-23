Left Menu
The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

In the imminent The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18, the team will continue focussing on the swamp. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

When the world is almost in a state of lockdown due to coronavirus, people seriously need entertainment to spend their maximum time at home. People who regularly watch The Curse of Oak Island are highly expecting much fun and interesting events tomorrow.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 is going to be quite exciting as the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina are set to inspect an amazing find. Earlier, they made a digging up to 20 ft and found an interesting hole. Marty thought it could be a tunnel.

In the previous episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, Rick took dangerous and severe step to investigate the new discovery. The discovered structure may be tunnel-shaped but the experts are thinking whether it is a flood tunnel or not. The team needs to unearth more to get more answers with the requirement of profound technology.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 titled 'The Turning Point' – New analysis connects man made activity in the swamp to the construction of the Money Pit just as the team begins their most ambitious and expensive operation yet to locate the elusive treasure shaft.

In the imminent The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18, the team will continue focussing on the swamp. The experts believe that after finding some more relevant things, they will get more answers linked to the centuries-old mystery.

Earlier, the team already found that the swamp is man-made. In The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 3 'The Eye of the Swamp', the Lagina brothers already got scientific proof that the swamp is young and man-made.

On the other hand, in the previous episodes of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the team also found wood scraps and some pieces of metals. All these materials were tested to be from the 1700s. Now we are yet to see how the team is able to get closer to the tunnel in the imminent episode 18 as it is quite deep and has the possibility to collapse. Let's hope for the best.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 titled 'The Turning Point' on Tuesday, March 24 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality series.

