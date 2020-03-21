Why Russian Doll Season 2 likely not to be released before 2021

Are we close to the release of Russian Doll Season 2? Since Netflix confirmed second season on June 11, 2019, fans have been passionately waiting to get latest updates on it including the release date. Read the texts below to get some relevant updates.

Many fans expected Russian Doll Season 2 during the beginning of 2020. Netflix usually waits until a month or two before the new season before they announced the release date. Although it was long way back in July last year, Natasha Lyonne (portrayed as Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll Season 1) said that they had not written Season 2 yet. This was revealed six months ago and we believe they must have progressed in terms of script and production until now.

Netflix announced the renewal of Russian Doll for Season 2 on June 12, 2019 with a video. The title of the video was "Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy." Unfortunately, currently Netflix has kept its lip tight on the release period.

Many fans are ardently looking forward to know what can happen in Russian Doll Season 2. Here is an unofficial synopsis of the imminent season – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. If sources are to be believed, the shooting will commence in May this year, which indicates that the premiere will not be possible before 2021.

