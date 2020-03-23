Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I have completely recovered', says Olga Kurylenko after testing positive for coronavirus

James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she is now completely recovered after testing positive for coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:45 IST
'I have completely recovered', says Olga Kurylenko after testing positive for coronavirus
Olga Kurylenko (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she is now completely recovered after testing positive for coronavirus. The Ukrainian-born model broke the news to her followers through an Instagram post on Sunday, where she gave a breakdown of her illness before stating she was now free of the virus.

The post featured a picture of her cradling her son in front of a fireplace while wearing a mask. [{72372fc4-cc7b-45e1-b718-330cb93e69d1:intradmin/vnv.JPG}]

"I have completely recovered To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!" Olga mentioned. Olga mentions told how she's now using her time to spend quality time with her boy.

"I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son," Kurylenko concluded. On March 16, the 'Quantum of Solace' star joined a growing list of international celebrities who've been diagnosed with COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU watchdog says markets must stay open for investors

Keeping financial markets open is vital for the economy to function properly during the coronavirus epidemic, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Unions markets watchdog, said on Monday. Europes STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seve...

Comments invited on amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules for colour blind people

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including the general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling color blind people to procure a driving licens...

Coronavirus: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts the options of special parole and furlough. Parole and furlough mean a temporary re...

Rahul targets Modi govt over 'delay' in banning export of ventilators, masks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in the governments decision to ban the export of essentials life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreakThe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020