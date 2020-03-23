Shilpa Shetty has her 'minion mode on' during self-isolation period

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a video on social media to tickle the netizens with a pinch of humour amid the self-isolation time in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The 44-year-old actor shared a TikTok video on Twitter where she is seen enacting the minion laughter.

"Even during this quarantine, I can be something new every day. Today, I'm a minion who's braving through a different kind of 'Monday blues'! Minion mode on!" the 'Life in a Metro' actor captioned the post. While many of the big names from the industry are practicing self-isolation as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, the actors are also finding their engagements to make the most of the time.

Many are indulging in their favourite hobbies, while others are using their social media platforms to entertain the audience. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 467 with nine deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

