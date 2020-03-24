Left Menu
Entertainment Industry Foundation launches coronavirus response fund

Los Angeles based Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles based Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own community has been impacted tremendously. Productions have halted, many displaced workers have found themselves without pay or medical care, and live entertainment is at a standstill. Every aspect of the entertainment business has been disrupted," the EIF said in a statement.

The foundation said that funds will also support the public health response to the threat posed by this virus including the prevention, detection, and treatment of new cases of COVID-19. "As a partner to the entertainment industry, we are here for those in need in a time of crisis, whether it be a natural disaster or a global pandemic. Together, we can help to ease the financial pressure that is felt by so many in our community and beyond as we navigate these next few weeks and months," said EIF President and CEO Nicole Sexton.

In the wake of this health threat to provide vital information to help people keep themselves and their families healthy, the EIF has created radio spots recorded by Dr. Phil which were delivered to more than 12,000 radio stations in the U.S. and were picked up by three of the largest radio networks in the country. The foundation is also utilising resources from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organisation and Johns Hopkins University with the latest recommendation on keeping safe and healthy via social media posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

