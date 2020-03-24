Luke Wilson, Frank Grillo join Bruce Willis in 'Cosmic Sin'

Science fiction film "Cosmic Sin" is adding Luke Wilson, Frank Grillo and Adelaide Kane to its main cast before the coronavirus shutdown. The movie already has Hollywood action star Bruce Willis on board, reported Deadline.

"Cosmic Sin", currently in post-production, follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect humanity from a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts. It is written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake.

The cast of the film also includes WWE star C J Perry, Lochlyn Munro and Brandon Thomas Lee..

