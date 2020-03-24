Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Maska' is about preserving your culture: Manisha Koirala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:53 IST
'Maska' is about preserving your culture: Manisha Koirala

Actor Manisha Koirala says her slice-of-life film “Maska” is about staying true to one's roots. The movie marks Manisha’s second project with Netflix. She will also be seen in another film from the streamer “Freedom”, which will reunite her with Dibakar Banerjee who directed her in Netflix anthology series “Lust Stories”.

“Maska” traces the journey of a confused, young millennial, Rumi (Prit Kamani) who sets out to fulfil his dream of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. In the film, Manisha, 49, plays Diana, a single mother who expects her son, Rumi to follow in his late father (Jaaved Jaaferi)'s footsteps and take over his Irani cafe.

“The whole theme (of the film) is to preserve the culture, the values and heritage and not get baffled away as then you are losing the identity or something that is precious. I believe in holding on to your culture and heritage and preserving that,” the actor told PTI in an interview. Manisha, who plays a Parsi character in the film, said she worked hard to get the nuances right. In order to portray her part authentically, she said, “I had a diction coach, who was Parsi. She helped me a lot: she took me to the Irani Cafe, helped me connect with the Parsi community, shared the history of the people and their contribution to Mumbai. I also saw some films which helped me understand my character better.” The actor said “Maska” is a story which has something for both younger and older generations.

“It is a relatable story for today’s generation in terms of ambition, dreams, confusion and struggle. Also, it’s very relatable for the elderly who want to put their kids on the right path and how the conflict of that,” she said. The film also features Nikita Dutta and marks the acting debut of YouTube sensation Shirley Setia.

"Maska" will stream from March 27 and is directed by debutant Neeraj Udhwani, who has served as writer on films such as “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” and “Dil To Baccha Hai Ji”..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Postponing the Olympic Games: it's complicated

- The unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic sets off an complicated and costly exercise that involves ripping up years of planning. As International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said ...

Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, 90 arrested for violating orders

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus, even as police arrested 90 people from across the state for flouting lockdown orders. The state govern...

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless challenges are increasing despite all efforts Narendra Modi....

CERC defers real-time power market by 2 months till June 1

Power regulator CERC has decided to defer the implementation of real-time power market till June 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. Earlier, it was scheduled to kick in from April 1 this year.The real-time power market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020