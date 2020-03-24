Kartik Aaryan Shares a glimpse of his 'work from home'

With almost all companies asking their employees to work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday gave a glimpse of his work from the home mode with an Instagram picture. The actor in his latest Instagram picture is seen dressed in formals from head to toe and sitting in a bathtub. Looking dapper as always, Aaryan wore a grey coloured suit with a white shirt underneath and black formal shoes.

"Work From Home they said," he captioned the picture. As several parts of the country are reeling under lockdown, employees from different fields are currently working from home while Bollywood celebrities are staying under self-isolation at their homes.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have been tested positive. (ANI)

