Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood supports PM Modi's move of national lockdown to fight coronavirus

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days as a preventive measure to fight against coronavirus, several Bollywood celebrities supported the move and urged people to stay home during the period.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:05 IST
Bollywood supports PM Modi's move of national lockdown to fight coronavirus
Bollywood actors Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and singer Shreya Ghoshal (Image Source: File photos and Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days as a preventive measure to fight against coronavirus, several Bollywood celebrities supported the move and urged people to stay home during the period. Veteran actor and BJP parliamentarian Hema Malini took to Twitter soon after the announcement of complete lockdown and hailed the move.

"Modi ji has just announced a total lockdown of the country of 1.3 billion people. This amazing step is unprecedented in the world," tweeted Malini. "We hope to contain the virus with this major move. It would do us proud if we follow his appeal & just stay at home. Millions of lives will be saved," she said.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted her support on the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister. "CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days announced by @narendramodi in his speech today. We can do this India!! Let's stay positive and sincere to this effort!#StayHome," Ghoshal said.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor also expressed his support with the 21-day-long lockdown imposed by the central government and tweeted, "Please stay at home, it's the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe" Actor Sonakshi Sinha's also urged people to stay at home by sharing a picture of herself with a gun in her hand.

"#NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window #StayHomeStaySafe #ChupChaapGharPeBaitho," Sinha tweeted. 'Panga' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also welcomed the move and tweeted, "21 days #stayathome for you and me & our beloved country #India. It's going to be tough. A learning. A relearning. A new beginning to be one for our #Bharat."

"For the future of this country. For the future of this world. #IndiaFightsCorona," Tiwari's tweet further read. 'Fashion' director Madhur Bhandarkar urged people to stay home to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

"Very Strong words by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji, Much needed step of total #lockdown for 21 days to contain the #COVID19outbreak. Flag of India India needs to stand United to fight this battle against #CoronavirusPandemic. Thank you," he tweeted. The Prime Minister said the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks beginning from 12 o'clock tonight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

EU asks Greece to move migrants most at risk from coronavirus out of crowded camps

The European Union has asked Greece to move migrants most at risk of contracting the coronavirus from overcrowded camps on its Mediterranean islands, the EUs top migration official told Reuters on Tuesday. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Joh...

Jayant Patil criticizes PM over time of lockdown address

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday criticized the time chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce nation-wide lockdown to tackle coronavirus. The announcement could have been made in the morning, Patil, who...

Rallying-Portuguese, Italian WRC rounds postponed due to virus

The fifth and sixth rounds of the world rally championship in Portugal and Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Tuesday. Portugal would have been on May 21-24 while the Italian round in Sardinia was scheduled...

Apple to expand App Store to more countries

Apples App Store will be available in new countries this year, the tech giant has announced. In an update posted on the official website, Apple said that the App Store will be expanded for 20 new countries with more support this year.Develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020