Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

American singer Jackson Browne revealed in an interview that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jackson Browne (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Jackson Browne revealed in an interview that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson said he immediately sought out testing when he developed a cough and started running a fever, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While the singer did test positive, he downplayed the severity of his illness. "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that," Jackson said. The 71-year-old further urged everyone to stay at home just like he is, whether they have symptoms or not.

"So many people that have it aren't going to be tested. They don't have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That's what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody," Browne added. Jackson seemed pretty certain that he picked up the virus on his recent trip to New York. "Now I wish I hadn't gone to New York and done this benefit," he admitted.

"You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else," added Browne of the mentality everyone needs to have during this pandemic." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

