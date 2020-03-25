Lady Gaga delays 'Chromatica' release

Pop star Lady Gaga has postponed the release of her new album 'Chromatica' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Her much-awaited sixth album was scheduled to arrive on April 10 and the singer has promised that she will announce a new date soon.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Gaga wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. 'Chromatica' is her follow-up to 2015's 'Joanne' and the soundtrack to "A Star Is Born" for which she won her first Oscar in 2019. Gaga released the first single "Stupid Love" from the LP late February. In her post, the 33-year-old singer also asked people to "stay home" and practice social distancing.

"... It important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic," she said. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the cancellation of countless shows, tours, and festivals, with production suspended on many films, TV shows and web series.

