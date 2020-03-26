Battling COVID-19: Angelina Jolie donates USD 1 mn to fight child hunger

Angelina Jolie is doing her bit to feed underprivileged children as she donated USD 1 million to 'No Kid Hungry' organization to help those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to E! News Jolie said: "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support."

"No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," she continued. However, Angelina isn't the only celebrity to use her platform for a good cause amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, many Hollywood stars including Rihanna, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated money to charities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.