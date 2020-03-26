Idris Elba slams claim he is lying about his COVID-19 diagnosis

Actor Idris Elba has refuted the "stupid" claims that he is being paid to lie about his coronavirus diagnosis. American rapper Cardi B recently floated the theory that celebrities, who have been tested positive for COVID-19, could be getting paid to peddle their diagnosis.

Elba took to his Instagram Live on Wednesday to dismiss the theory,s without taking Cardi B's name. "This idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say 'I’ve got coronavirus', that’s, like, absolute bulls**t. Such stupidness and people wanna spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid. That’s the quickest way to get people sick," the actor said.

Elba, 47, also responded to popular notion that celebrities have better access to coronavirus tests as they are rich. "I think the debate about rich and poor and who's getting it and who's not, I think, is not a healthy debate. It's like, I got a test but I also got Covid. Does that make me preferential? I don't understand that.

"It shouldn't be about whether rich or poor gets it. I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don't see what people get out of that," the actor added. Cardi B had posted a video on Instagram, saying she suspects that celebrities have not been honest about their COVID-19 diagnosis.

"But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, 'Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don't got no symptoms.' How am I supposed to know that I have the coronavirus? Tell me what it is and what it ain't. That's my problem right there. (The government) not really saying what it is. Tell me what it is and what it ain't. "I'm starting to feel like y'all n***as is paying n***as to say that they got it. If y'all are paying n***as to say that they got it, pay me too," the rapper said.

