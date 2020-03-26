Left Menu
Shilpa Shetty Kundra pens heartwarming note for daughter Samisha

As her daughter Samisha turned 40-day-old, mother Shilpa Shetty penned a heartwarming note to celebrate the day.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, and Samisha Shetty (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As her daughter Samisha turned 40-day-old, mother Shilpa Shetty penned a heartwarming note to celebrate the day. The actor shared an adorable family portrait featuring husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha on Instagram.

Celebrating the milestone Shetty wrote, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house for the "FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home." "It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY," Shilpa added.

Further expressing her gratitude the 'Hungama 2' actor said,"Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle." Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had announced the arrival of their baby girl through an Instagram post. The couple welcomed their little angel Samisha on February 15 through surrogacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

