Coronavirus: Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner donate USD 1 mn each

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:50 IST
Angelina Jolie (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star-humanitarian Angelina Jolie and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have donated USD 1 million each to aid relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Jolie is contributing No Kid Hungry organization to keep underprivileged children from going hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenner made the donation to LA area hospitals to buy necessary equipment.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," the "Maleficent" star said in a statement to E! News. The news of Jenner, who is the founder-owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, making the donation was announced by the billionaire's doctor Thais Aliabadi on Instagram.

"One of my patients, a beautiful living angel just donated USD 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. "I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," the OB-GYN specialist said. Jenner responded to the post, saying "I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You're an angel on earth." Previously, singer Rihanna, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and singer Shawn Mendes also contributed the charities of their choice in the wake of the pandemic.

