Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2019

Uri - The Surgical Strike & Dream Girl were the most profitable Bollywood films of 2019

  • Source:
  • |
  • Sonipat
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:31 IST
5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2019
https://www.needpix.com/

2019 was the year of blockbuster Bollywood films. The year witnessed huge box collections for many films including War, Housefull 4, Uri - The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh. With a whopping collection of over 319 crores, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War was the biggest film in terms of box office collections but since it was a big-budget film, ROI was not that impressive. So, here is the list of 5 most profitable films of 2019-

1. Uri - The Surgical Strike

This multiple National Award-winning film was the most successful venture of 2019. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar this Vicky Kaushal starrer film was made on a controlled budget of just INR 25 crores. Release on 11th January 2019, the film enjoyed a lifetime collection of INR 244 crores on the domestic box office. The film had 876.24% of ROI and labeled as a super-duper hit film. The film is available on Zee5.

2. Dream Girl

This Ekta Kapoor's comedy-drama film surprised everyone with its box office collections last year. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushman Khurana and Nusrat Barucha this film had collected over INR 139 crores on box office. Since the cost of its making was just INR 30 crores, the film became a super-duper hit with 365.66% ROI.

3. Kabir Singh

Not only the most controversial but Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh was also one of the most successful films of 2019. The official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, this Sandeep Vanga directorial film shattered box office records with a collection of INR 278 crores. Made on a budget of INR 60 crores, with 363.73% ROI the film was a profitable deal for its producers. You can watch this film on Netflix.

4. Mission Mangal

Based on the life of scientists at ISRO and their contribution to Mars Orbital Mission, Mission Mangal was one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Released on the Independence Day, the film had an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and many more. As it was expected the film was a huge success and collected over INR 200 crores on the domestic box office. With a budget of only INR 45 crores, the film became a super-duper hit with around 344.80% ROI. If you haven't watched this Jagan Shakti directorial film or want to watch it again this film is streaming on Hotstar.

5. The Tashkent Files

Last but not the least, The Tashkent Files- the sleeper hit of 2019 that shocked & surprised trade pandits with its box office success. The cost of making was just INR 4 crores and it went on to collect over INR 17 crores and became a super-hit film with 318.75% ROI. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film was praised by the audience and critics alike and was a major commercial success of last year. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 Effect - Housing Sales, New Launches Dip 42% Each in Q1 2020 - ANAROCK

Residential sales stood at 45,200 units in Q1 2020 against 78,510 units in Q1 2019 across top 7 cities quarterly drop of 24 Nearly 41,200 new units launched in Q1 2020 against 70,480 units in Q1 2019 min. 21 q-o-q drop in new supply H...

Over 1,200 people booked in TN for violating lockdown rules

The Tamil Nadu police has booked over 1,200 people for violations relating to the Section 144 Cr.Pc order in the state, in force to implement an eight-day lockdown ordered by the state government as part of its fight against the spread of c...

Bill Burr to come back for 'The Mandalorian' S2

Actor-comedian Bill Burr will be returning for the second season of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian at Disney Plus. According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor will reprise his role of Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfi...

Rahul Gandhi urges release of Rs 2.66 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an urgent release of Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, personal protection equipment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020