5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2019

2019 was the year of blockbuster Bollywood films. The year witnessed huge box collections for many films including War, Housefull 4, Uri - The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh. With a whopping collection of over 319 crores, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War was the biggest film in terms of box office collections but since it was a big-budget film, ROI was not that impressive. So, here is the list of 5 most profitable films of 2019-

1. Uri - The Surgical Strike

This multiple National Award-winning film was the most successful venture of 2019. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar this Vicky Kaushal starrer film was made on a controlled budget of just INR 25 crores. Release on 11th January 2019, the film enjoyed a lifetime collection of INR 244 crores on the domestic box office. The film had 876.24% of ROI and labeled as a super-duper hit film. The film is available on Zee5.

2. Dream Girl

This Ekta Kapoor's comedy-drama film surprised everyone with its box office collections last year. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushman Khurana and Nusrat Barucha this film had collected over INR 139 crores on box office. Since the cost of its making was just INR 30 crores, the film became a super-duper hit with 365.66% ROI.

3. Kabir Singh

Not only the most controversial but Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh was also one of the most successful films of 2019. The official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, this Sandeep Vanga directorial film shattered box office records with a collection of INR 278 crores. Made on a budget of INR 60 crores, with 363.73% ROI the film was a profitable deal for its producers. You can watch this film on Netflix.

4. Mission Mangal

Based on the life of scientists at ISRO and their contribution to Mars Orbital Mission, Mission Mangal was one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Released on the Independence Day, the film had an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and many more. As it was expected the film was a huge success and collected over INR 200 crores on the domestic box office. With a budget of only INR 45 crores, the film became a super-duper hit with around 344.80% ROI. If you haven't watched this Jagan Shakti directorial film or want to watch it again this film is streaming on Hotstar.

5. The Tashkent Files

Last but not the least, The Tashkent Files- the sleeper hit of 2019 that shocked & surprised trade pandits with its box office success. The cost of making was just INR 4 crores and it went on to collect over INR 17 crores and became a super-hit film with 318.75% ROI. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film was praised by the audience and critics alike and was a major commercial success of last year. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.