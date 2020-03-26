Indian Performing Rights Society to fund economically weaker sections of music industry amid lockdown: Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and chairman of Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) Javed Akhtar on Thursday announced that the society will be funding for the welfare of people belonging to economically weaker sections in the music industry amid a nationwide lockdown. In a video that Akhtar's wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi posted on Twitter, the lyricist was seen talking about ways in which citizens of the country can help out the government in the testing times of coronavirus outbreak.

"I happen to be the chairman of the Indian Performing Rights Society. It is a society recognised by the government and we have the right to collect the royalty of musicians, composers, and lyricists and so on and we do that. Now, this is the time when we have many members who are not as fortunate," the 75-year-old poet said. "So, it becomes the responsibility of people who are slightly more privileged and patronized by the society within our society that we help them and we have decided that we see to it that each and every member of IPRS will get sustenance to an extent that they do not have any problem of this lockdown," he added.

Akhtar also urged people to do their part and help the needy ones in their personal circles. "I think within your society, within your field, within your club, if you do that, we will be helping our government at least to some extent," Akhtar said.

Actor Shabana Azmi also made an announcement in the regard and tweeted, "#IPRS INDIAN PERFORMING RIGHTS SOCIETY of which @Javedakhtarjadu is Chairman, has pledged funds for the welfare of vulnerable and economically weaker sections of the Music Industry to tide through these difficult times @Shankar_Live." Like many other Bollywood celebrities, he also urged people to stay in their house, wash hands and take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

