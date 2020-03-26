"We have bigger concerns," Farah Khan slams celebs for posting workout videos amid lockdown

Film director Farah Khan on Thursday shared a video message on social media expressing her anger on "privileged" celebrities for posting workout videos during the coronavirus lockdown, saying there are much bigger concerns than looking after figures. After Prime Minister imposed a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, several stars from the industry including Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and many others have shared their workout videos from their homes on social media.

"In the interest of public health and safety, my video is saying that please, this is my humble request to every celebrity to stop making workout videos and bombarding us with it," the 55-year-old director said in the start of the video. "I can understand that you all are privileged and you don't have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis," Farah said.

Towards the end of the video shared on twitter the 'Om Shanti Om' director also added not to feel bad if she unfollows the celebrities who don't stop posting workout videos. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

