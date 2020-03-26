COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu make donations for relief efforts

Indian cine stars Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and comic-TV host Kapil Sharma on Thursday pledged to donating both funds and medical supplies to help the country combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers. Several A-listers from the south, including Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have also donated money.

In Bollywood, Hrithik and Kapil came forward to fund relief work. The "War" star said he has procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers. "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers," Hrithik tweeted.

"My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe," he said. According to a statement, Prabhas donated an amount of Rs 4 crore for Covid-19 relief.

Out of the donation amount, the "Baahubali" star pledged of Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50 lakhs each to Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kapil announced that he was contributing a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund to help fight coronavirus in the country. "It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs 50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi," "The Kapil Sharma Show" host tweeted.

Mahesh said he has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Lauding the exemplary efforts of the government in tackling the Coronavirus and doing their best to contain it. To support them in this fight, I’ve decided to do my part, contributing Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"I request everyone, who can, to come forward and make a donation towards the cause. Every contribution will make a tremendous difference,” the actor said in a statement which he shared on Twitter. "As a responsible citizen, I urge everyone to abide by the rules and support the lockdown in these tough times. We have to stand by each other and protect our own. Humanity will rise and we will win this war. Until then, #StayHomeStaySafe," he added.

Kalyan too announced on Twitter that he will donate Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund. "I will be donating Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon PM Sri @narendramodi ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic," Kalyan wrote on Twitter.

"I will be donating Rs 50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic," he added. Inspired by Kalyan, Charan said he will be donating Rs 70 lakh to the PMO and state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to help with the ongoing health crisis.

"Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments…Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS," he said on Twitter. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus. Till 9.38 pm on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 694 in India and the death toll rose to 16. Earlier in the day, several Indian entertainment celebrities Karan Johar, Nitesh Tiwari, Aanand L Rai, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza among others pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, I Stand With Humanity, started by organisations -- the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry, will provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.