Amidst lockdown, Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV series 'Ramayan' to re-air from March 28

Following public demand, Ramanand Sagar's hit television series 'Ramayan' will be re-telecasted from March 28 in DD National, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced on Friday.

Based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, the historical-drama epic television series originally aired during 1987-1988. The series featuring Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Devi Sita had a viewership of 82 percent, a record high for any Indian television series.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi@PIBIndia@DDNational — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 27, 2020

One episode of the series will be aired in the morning between 9 AM-10 AM while another will be telecasted in the evening between 9 PM-10 PM.

