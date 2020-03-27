Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV host Carson Daly and his wife welcome fourth child

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:36 IST
TV host Carson Daly and his wife welcome fourth child

Popular American TV host Carson Daly and his wife Siri have announced the birth of their fourth child. The 46-year-old host, who already shares son Jackson James and two daughters -- Etta Jones and London Rose-- with Siri, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

"Carson and Siri Daly along with proud siblings Jackson James, Etta Jones and London Rose are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!" he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2 lbs., and 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great," he added. Daly also gave a shout out to all the medical staff who are currently leading the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history," he said. "We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia announces $58-bln stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Malaysia announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit 58.28 billion on Friday, its second in a month, to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.The number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this ...

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...

Lockdown address on Mar 24 Modi's best in terms of TV ratings

Prime Minister Narendra Modis address announcing the 21-day lockdown got more viewership than his previous televised addresses, including the demonetisation speech in 2016, according to BARC India ratings. On Tuesday, Modi announced a compl...

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihar's migrant workers, if govt agrees: CMD Ajay Singh.

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from DelhiMumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihars migrant workers, if govt agrees CMD Ajay Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020