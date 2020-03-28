Left Menu
Development News Edition

WarnerMedia to set up USD 100 million relief fund for production crew members

WarnerMedia has pledged USD 100 million in relief to help crew members affected by wide production shutdowns in film and television.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 09:40 IST
WarnerMedia to set up USD 100 million relief fund for production crew members
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

WarnerMedia has pledged USD 100 million in relief to help crew members affected by wide production shutdowns in film and television. As per Variety, on Friday, CEO John Stankey told employees in a memo that, "We have paused many productions for the health and safety of employees, cast, crew and community. We are stepping up with a commitment of more than USD 100 million to assist team members of those productions during this time."

The USD 100 million is committed to those who were actively working on projects across WarnerMedia, one individual with knowledge of the company said, including Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and HBO. Despite multiple urgent challenges, Stankey mentioned HBO Max -- WarnerMedia's hulked up streaming platform -- is still on course to launch in May.

"Our tech teams have been operating under very unique circumstances and have adapted quickly to a new way of working so that the launch of HBO Max remains on schedule for May; and the marketing team has had to recast plans to reach potential subscribers in innovative ways," John wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dane Piedt quits South Africa to chase American dream

South African Test off-spinner Dane Piedt has ended his association with the Proteas and will move to the United States of America for a new Minor League T20 Tournament. The 30-year-old bowler intends to meet the qualifying criteria to play...

Tokyo restricts movement to combat virus, some folk carry on as usual

People in greater Tokyo and the Osaka area in western Japan hunkered down on Saturday as officials urged citizens to stay indoors to prevent a potential emergency, but some were carrying on as normal. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koikes plea for t...

Sitharaman lauds banking fraternity serving customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday praised the tireless efforts of the entire banking fraternity for continuously providing banking services to the customers as the nation grapples with COVID-19 pandemic.Bank officials and staf...

Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CIO, Bay Capital Gives his Opinion on RBI's Statement 'Doing Whatever it Takes'

MUMBAI, March 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- The announcements by the Finance Minister yesterday coupled with the announcements from the RBI today should provide a lot of relief in the face of the unprecedented situation that the economy and financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020