Britney Spears sends birthday wishes to Mariah Carey with a sweet message

American singer Britney Spears sent heartwarming birthday wishes to Mariah Carey who turned 50 on Friday.

  Updated: 28-03-2020 14:42 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 14:42 IST
Britney Spears with Cade Hudson and Mariah Carey (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American singer Britney Spears sent heartwarming birthday wishes to Mariah Carey who turned 50 on Friday. The pop star took to Instagram to reveal that it was Carey who inspired her to sing in the first place.

"You are one of the main reasons I started singing," Spears wrote alongside a throwback picture with Carey and Cade Hudson. "Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !!!!! your Butterfly album never gets old even after 20+ years ..... it's simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym !!!!" Britney added.

The singer finished by saying, "Have a wonderful birthday !!! God bless," adding butterfly and love heart emojis. (ANI)

