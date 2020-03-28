Shiri Appleby in talks for Disney Plus movie 'Wouldn't It Be Nice'

Director Shiri Appleby is in discussions with Disney Plus to helm the streamer's upcoming movie "Wouldn't It Be Nice". Appleby is best known for starring and directing many episodes of Lifetime series "unREAL". "Wouldn't It Be Nice", which has a script from Emma Fletcher, will mark Appleby's feature directorial film debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows two teenage friends a star football player on the rise and a brainy girl with few prospects who wake up 20 years later to find out they are married and living a life neither of them expected. The project will be produced by Andrew Gunn.

