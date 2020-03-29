Cardi B to initiate GoFundMe campaign for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Rapper Cardi B, like many others, is hooked on Netflix's 'Tiger King.' According to Variety, the 27-year-old rapper has been tweeting about the new-docu series over the pas couple of days.

It follows the bizarre story of a private Zoo owner, Joe Exotic, with hundreds of exotic animals who ends up in jail for hiring a hitman to take out Carole Baskin, a rival zoo operator. The Netflix series covers all sides of Exotic's crusade against Baskin, and the final episode leaves viewers wondering whether Exotic was set up by some of his shady business partners.

Currently, Joe is serving a 22-year prison sentence in two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 federal charges of animal abuse. Though, Cardi seems to believe that he was framed. The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper also pledged to start a GoFundMe campaign for freeing Exotic.

During coronavirus lockdown, the Netflix series has enraptured many viewers who are stuck at home. Ideas about who should play Exotic, Baskin and the other colourful characters soon sprung up on Twitter. (ANI)

