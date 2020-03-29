Choose isolation not confinement: Soha Ali Khan's message to combat coronavirus

Sharing insights from her fifth day of self-isolation, actor Soha Ali Khan on Sunday advised people to look at the lockdown as "isolation" and not "confinement". The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of herself working on her laptop in isolation.

In the picture, Soha could be seen wearing a comfy oversized T-shirt and her hair all tied up with a bow hairband. "Choose isolation not confinement and you will breathe easier. #stayhome Day 5," she captioned the post.

Today marks the fifth day of the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Central government to curb the spread of coronavirus and many Bollywood celebrities are in self -isolation. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rose to 979 on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

