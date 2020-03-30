Why Jesse Eisenberg started playing 'nasty people' on screen

Actor Jesse Eisenberg says he started taking up "nasty" characters as he was fed up with playing the good guy. In an interview with Dazed magazine, the 36-year-old actor said initially in his career, he was only offered "sweet" and "virginal" characters. "When I started doing movies, I kept getting sweet, virginal characters. And I didn't want to do that anymore, so I started only taking parts that we're confident nasty people," Eisenberg said.

The next features in the sci-fi thriller "Vivarium", opposite Imogen Poots. The actor said, unlike his recent roles, his character of Tom is not an "eccentric protagonist". "Essentially, I'm playing the masculine presence in 'Vivarium'. He's not an eccentric protagonist, which is the part I'm usually interested in playing. It's not the kind of thing I want to do a lot, but it was interesting," Eisenberg said. "Vivarium", which had its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, was released in the US on March 27.

