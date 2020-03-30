Left Menu
Ronan Keating welcomes second child with wife Storm

PTI | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:15 IST
Singer Ronan Keating and his wife, fashion designer Storm Keating have become proud parents to a baby girl. The former Boyzone member said their second child, Coco was born on March 27.

"Hello world... Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking," Keating wrote on Instagram on Sunday. The 43-year-old singer also shared a black-and-white selfie with his wife and newborn, whose face was blurred for privacy. Posting the same picture, Storm said, "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp Thank you so much for taking such great care of us. Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20." The couple revealed last November that they were expecting their second child together.

Keating and Storm, 38, are already parents to two-year-old son Cooper. The "When you say nothing at all" hitmaker is also a father to son Jack, 21 and daughters Missy, 19, and Ali, 14, whom he shares with former wife Yvonne Connolly.

