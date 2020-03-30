Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Classical musicians unite for online concert series to chase lockdown blues away

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:03 IST
Virus: Classical musicians unite for online concert series to chase lockdown blues away

Hoping that classical music can bring positivity and cheer in times of coronavirus lockdown, Indian classical musicians have come together for an online concert series, "Utsaah #spreadinghappiness". A brainchild of Durga Jasraj and her Art and Artistes, the series started on the day of Janta curfew on March 22 and will continue till the lockdown on April 14.

The one of its kind series, brings 21 different artistes to perform live from their homes. "Every situation in life offers an opportunity and in this case, I felt the need to serve people sincerely. If you are born to Pandit Jasraj ji, you trust the power of music and you realise music can heal and spread happiness. It is our attempt to just do that through Indian music until normalcy returns. It may be a drop in the ocean but we are happy that we could do it,” Durga told PTI Bhasha.

Durga said initially they had planned a small set up where they would shoot the video and post it on social media but lockdown announcement led to a change in plans. "It took us a few days to break that mental barrier to make use of features available on Instagram Live chat where I interview the artiste of the day, followed by a live performance on my FB,” she added.

Grammy award-winner Hindustani classical instrumentalist Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, who is a part of musical web series, will a pay tribute to his guru Pandit Ravi Shankar through his concert. "There’s nothing better than our music to spread hope, positivity and cheer. Our classical music has the power to purify soul. I will perform on April 7 which is also the 100th birth anniversary of my guru Pandit Ravi Shankar. I will focus on the Ragas created by him. It will also be my tribute to him,” Bhatt, who plays mohan veena, told PTI from Jaipur.

Bhatt said he was to perform at Royal Festival Hall in London on March 22 and had a show in San Diego, US. But the shows had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus spread. "I am doing 'riyaaz' (rehearsal) with the help of mobile apps as I don’t have ‘saaj, sangat’ (instruments and company). Now we get tabla, taanpura and swarmandal on app though it cannot give the feeling of ‘sangat’. But at least it is helping in these trying times. I hope this shall pass soon. It is the worst time for musicians across the world,” he added.

"Utsaah" series started with the performance of Sandeep Ranade, a Hindustani classical vocalist and disciple of Pandit Jasraj. His song ”na karo, corona na karo”, composed in raga Basant and in teental, went viral on social media. “It is a stressful and worrying time and I strongly feel that together we can beat this pandemic. I wanted to spread hope, optimism and solidarity though I had never expected such response. I got messages from all around the world,” said Ranade, a software engineer-turned-classical musician. "I chose raga Basant as we are entering spring or Basant , the season which brings new energy and positivity," said the musician who created the iOS app NaadSadhana. Ankita Joshi, a vocalist from Mewati Gharana, wants to keep her performance a secret but she is excited about going live without a studio or 'sangat'.

"Normally, we perform with the 'sangat' and it was a difficult task to go live without that. We are using mobiles or laptops for recording and performing continuously for 20 minutes. It’s a unique experience altogether and for a noble cause," she said. "I will sing the popular compositions of my guru Pandit Jasraj whom we call Bapuji,” she said.

Apart from Bhatt, Ranade and Joshi, artistes including Pravin Godkhindi (Flute -Hindustani Classical) Mehtab Ali Niyazi (Sitar - Hindustani Classical) Ambi Subramaniam (Violin- Carnatic Classical) Shashank Subramaniam (Flute - Carnatic Classical) Barnali Chattopadhay (Vocal - Hindustani Classical) Satyendra Singh Solanki and Ramendra Singh Solanki (Santoor & Tabla) will perform in this series..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

200-bed quarantine centre to be ready soon: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said a 200-bed emergency quarantine centre in the state will soon be ready. Singh inspected the site where the facility is being constructed at Langthabal in Imphal West district.A 23-year-old ...

U.S. health experts pushed strongly for Trump to extend coronavirus restrictions -Fauci

White House health experts argued strongly with President Donald Trump to extend a stay-at-home order for Americans fighting the spread of the coronavirus so the country could start seeing the rates of infection come down, a top U.S. health...

Hungary's PM secures open-ended emergency powers to fight coronavirus

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday secured the right to rule by decree after his Fidesz party passed a law in parliament granting him open-ended extra powers to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation extending a state ...

EU urges countries to open borders to seasonal farm workers

EU countries should allow the hundreds of thousands of seasonal migrant workers who plant or harvest crops to cross borders despite national measures to contain the coronavirus, the European Commission said on Monday. Countries across the 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020