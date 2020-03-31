Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Disney executives to take pay cuts, Bob Iger to forgo his salary

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:49 IST
Virus: Disney executives to take pay cuts, Bob Iger to forgo his salary

Several of Disney executives will take pay cuts while executive chairman Bob Iger will forgo his entire salary due to the financial pressures of coronavirus pandemic. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the salary reductions in an interim email, a copy of which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Chapek, who replaced Iger as CEO in February, will take a 50 per cent salary cut, while the company's other high-level executives will take varying pay cuts. Disney’s vice president will have their salaries cut by 20 per cent, while senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents will see salary reductions of 25 and 30 per cent, the newspaper said. The reductions will go into effect April 5. "While I am confident we will get through this challenging period together and emerge even stronger, we must take necessary steps to manage the short- and long-term financial impact on our company," Chapek said in an email to staff. "In light of this, we are going to be implementing a variety of necessary measures designed to better position us to weather these extraordinary challenges. Among them, we will be asking our senior executives to help shoulder the burden by taking a reduction in pay." Iger is one of the top earning executives in the entertainment and media industry. The former Disney CEO made USD 47.5 in 2019, which was less than the USD65.6 million in fiscal 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

'Locke and Key' renewed for second season

Horror-fantasy series Locke and Key is set to return for a sophomore season on Netflix. The renewal comes over a month after the series debut in February, reported Deadline.An adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, Locke and Key ...

Norway central bank further raises its purchase of crowns

Norways central bank will further increase its daily purchase of Norwegian currency to 2 billion crowns 190 million per day from 1.6 billion crowns earlier, selling foreign currency to fund government spending, it said on Tuesday.On March 1...

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 3

A 47-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengals Howrah district, taking COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, a health department official said on Tuesday. The woman had recently visited Dooars in N...

FOREX-Yen declines on year-end U.S. dollar demand

The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday amid fiscal year-end demand by Japanese companies and the Chinese yuan stood firm after a survey showed manufacturing returned to growth in March. Tuesday is the last trading day of Japans fiscal y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020