PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:41 IST
Ian Somerhalder's 'V-Wars' cancelled after season one

Netflix is not renewing the vampire series "V-Wars", starring Ian Somerhalder, for a second season. An adaptation of the IDW comic of the same name by writer Jonathan Maberry, the show debuted on the streamer on Decembe 5.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was axed as Netflix, which does not release viewership details, makes renewal and cancellation decisions based on its in-house data. "V-Wars" saw Somerhalder play Dr Luther Swann, who tries to find out the nature of the disease that has turned his best friend Micheal Fayne and many others into vampires.

This was "The Vampire Diaries" alum's digital foray and also his first stint as producer. Netflix has also pulled the plug on "October Faction", another comic-inspired show from the publisher IDW.

The sci-fi series, fronted by "Bones" star Tamara Taylor and JC MacKenzie, revolved around a married couple who work together as monster hunters. The show was launched on January 23..

