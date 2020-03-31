Anne Hathaway to play journalist in "French Children Don’t Throw Food"PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:11 IST
Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is set to topline "French Children Don't Throw Food", based on American journalist Pamela Druckerman's autobiographical account. Druckerman wrote the 2012 book "Bringing Up Bebe: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting" after she had a child in Paris, reported Variety.
She noticed that French children were well-behaved and slept through the night by the time they were two or three months old. The most recent draft of the adaptation was penned by Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern. StudioCanal is financing and is set to produce with Blueprint Picture. Hathaway currently stars in Dee Rees' Netflix film "The Last Thing He Wanted" and will next be seen in Robert Zemeckis' "The Witches" remake set at Warner Bros studio.
