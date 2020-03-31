Left Menu
Work underway on 'Satyameva Jayate 2', have cracked idea for third part: Milap Zaveri

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:40 IST
Director Milap Zaveri, who is scheduled to begin shoot for John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate 2" by April end, said he has cracked the story idea of the third part. Milap is utilising the 21-day nationwide lockdown by working on the preproduction of the sequel to the 2018 film.

"We are following the lockdown properly but work is underway on 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. We are doing the prep work from home via video conference with the action director, director of photography, visual effects supervisor, and producer Nikkhil Advani. "John is working on his physique. My brief to him for the sequel is that the action is 10 times bigger, so he is getting into his best shape right now from home because we will have bare body action sequences," Milap told PTI.

The "Marjaavaan" director said the team is working in full swing so that they are ready to shoot once the situation returns to normal. "We will shoot non-stop from April end to July once we start rolling as we are releasing the film on October 2, we are hopeful we will finish the shoot before time. We will go all guns blazing," he added.

Milap said besides spending time with family he is also developing other scripts, including "Satyameva Jayate 3". "I can't disclose what the third part is going to be about as we are developing it right now. All I can say is corruption will always be the theme in the 'Satyameva Jayate' franchise. The story around it will keep changing," he said.

"Like, part one had corruption in the police force, the second one will have corruption in all walks of life like in government or society. It is way larger issue this time, we are taking on corruption in a bigger way," he added. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Advani, the second installment is scheduled to be released on October 2..

