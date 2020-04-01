Harry Potter helps govt underline importance of staying home to combat COVID-19

As the country entered the eighth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, the Maharashtra office of Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday tweeted a meme out of a Harry Potter to put across the message of staying indoors as coronavirus cases are surging across the country. With the post, the Government has tried to educate netizens about the importance of staying indoors as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In reference to the fantasy series by JK Rowling, PIB Mumbai tweeted: "#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home? Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home. Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know! Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe" The meme was quick to grab the attention of many.

Many big names from the entertainment industry have been making the best use of their social media platforms to raise awareness about coronavirus and also the importance of taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday, including 38 deaths, while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

