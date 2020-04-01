Left Menu
Harry Potter helps govt underline importance of staying home to combat COVID-19

As the country entered the eighth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, the Maharashtra office of Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday tweeted a meme out of a Harry Potter to put across the message of staying indoors as coronavirus cases are surging across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:38 IST
The meme shared by Maharashtra office of the center's Press Information Bureau (PIB) (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

In reference to the fantasy series by JK Rowling, PIB Mumbai tweeted: "#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home? Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home. Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know! Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe" The meme was quick to grab the attention of many.

Many big names from the entertainment industry have been making the best use of their social media platforms to raise awareness about coronavirus and also the importance of taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday, including 38 deaths, while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

