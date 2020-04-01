Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Updated: 01-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:30 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?
The main character of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 obviously requires Johnny Depp who continued to play the cast of Captain Jack Sparrow. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is always one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for around 3 years. There are already five movies of the franchise and the new movie is on the way. Read the texts below to get details on the sixth instalment.

The main character of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 obviously requires Johnny Depp who continued to play the cast of Captain Jack Sparrow. But new reports state that Johnny Depp will not reprise his role in the sixth instalment.

Avid fans and followers of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are curious to know the actors to be seen. The majority of the viewers are disappointed to learn that Johnny Depp may not be in the sixth instalment of the franchise. However, fans are happy to know that Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley will be back in the movie as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann respectively. Keira Knightley briefly appears at the end in a non-speaking role as Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

As far as the release date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is concerned, fans are really worried about it. The movie was anticipated to hit the big screens in 2020 but now it seems chances are very less. And the reason is very common – the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has stopped almost all the projects in the entertainment industry across the world.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 does not have an official trailer yet. However, a fan-made was made and launched over YouTube by Rap Aktuell on June 13, 2018, which cannot be taken officially. The avid viewers are still waiting for the indication and official launch of a trailer for the sixth instalment.

