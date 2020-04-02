Quentin Tarantino may write a novel on ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Director Quentin Tarantino is planning to write a novel on "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", his revisionist story set in the Hollywood of 1969. The film, woven around a fading action star and his stunt double living next to Sharon Tate, had garnered rave reviews upon its release, earning USD 374 million worldwide and winning best production design and supporting actor Oscar for Brad Pitt.

"I hadn’t thought about that until recently. But now I’m thinking a lot about it. I might be writing a novelization to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,'” the director said on Pure Cinema Podcast. Tarantino had revealed in the past that several scenes and details were edited out of the film and may do something with that. The director has often said that he would retire after making 10 films and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" happens to be his ninth feature.

