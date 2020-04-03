Never missed being in the spotlight: Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor says staying away from the camera was a conscious decision as she wanted to focus on her children. The 45-year-old actor, whose last full-fledged on screen appearance was in 2012 "Dangerous Ishq", believes motherhood is a huge commitment and she didn’t want to miss out on her kids, Samiera and Kiaan’s growing up years. "I never really missed being in front of the camera, or not being in the spotlight. I do work regularly, but I haven't faced the camera in a full-fledged role in a long time. "This decision was completely made out of choice because I wanted to spend time at home and not do a movie, which at that time was a big commitment. I really felt that I wanted to give the time to my family, my children and I didn’t want to miss out on that,” Karisma told PTI in an interview. The actor, who ruled the ‘90s and early 2000s with films “Coolie No.1”, “Jeet”, “Raja Hindustani”, “Hero No 1”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Fiza” and “Zubeidaa”, has returned to acting with web series “Mentalhood”. Karisma said she decided to the board the ALTBalaji and Zee5 comedy-drama series, which also marks her digital debut, because it focuses on the life of a parent. “The show is completely based on motherhood, something that’s very special to me. When Ekta (Kapoor) told me about the show, I told her that I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to act again. But when she made me hear the script, I just fell in love with it. I wanted people to know what I go through on a daily basis and this was the perfect platform.” The actor said she knew that whenever she would return to acting, it would be a subject with a “purpose”. “I really felt like I wanted to do something different and meaningful that serves a purpose giving people a lot to reflect upon. I felt this was the right platform and I thoroughly enjoyed the script and that’s why I did Mentalhood. "I really also wanted people, all the women, ladies, mothers-to-be and single men who have children to know that they aren’t alone. These are emotions and feelings we go through on a daily basis and we go through it together. Be it the highs and the lows,” she added. The series, written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli, also features Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul

It is one of the first web shows in India to have virtually an all-female cast and crew and Karisma said working on women-led set was a delightful experience. “The energy on the set was really fantastic. To have a predominantly female crew right from the producer to the director to most of the cast, female technicians, writer, online producer, we were all women. It was really wonderful to be back on set and give my best in front of the camera.” The actor said digital medium has given a voice to many and is the best platform for artistes right now. “You can speak a lot and say a lot more things. That’s why I am really happy that I did ‘Mentalhood’. I really never planned anything in my life. I never even thought I would land up doing ‘Mentalhood’ and would act again. I just take each day as it comes. If I do find a project interesting and really want to do it, maybe I will, maybe I won’t. Who knows, time will tell,” she ad. PTIded. Produced by Filmfarm Productions, "Mentalhood" is streaming on ALT Balaji, Zee5.

