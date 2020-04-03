COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor to forsake her salary of Rs 2.5 crore to help co-workers

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Friday said she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms. The country is currently under the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In view of the outbreak, film shoots have been suspended, which has severely impacted the lives of the daily wage workers in the industry.

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help daily wage workers and Ekta has decided to do her bit. “The impact of corona crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large.

“It is my first and foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers and daily wage workers, who work at Balaji Telefilms and who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow,” Ekta said in a statement posted on Twitter. The producer announced that she will forgo her salary to help her co-workers financially in this time of crisis.

“I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs 2.5 crore at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown,” she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.