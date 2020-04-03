In self-isolation, Vicky Kaushal cleans fan

Left Menu
As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Vicky Kaushal has been seen cleaning a fan with the cloth. The actor also joked in between as he stands on the ground while he does the household chores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:11 IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Vicky Kaushal has been seen cleaning a fan with the cloth. The actor also joked in between as he stands on the ground while he does the household chores. The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram as he posted a video cleaning the fan fixed to the ceiling, but then the camera pans down and shows him standing on the ground without any support. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor quips and says "Jiska ladka lamba uska bhi bada kaam hai, Pankhe saaf krwa lo, stool ka kya kaam hai."

The 'Manmarziyaan' actor joked with a song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1981 flick 'Laawaris' titled 'Mere Angne Mein.' Vicky captioned the post accompanying the video as, "Thought I'd interact with my fans today... #quarantinelife." Netizens were quick to respond to the rib-tickling post on the photo-sharing platform and it gathered many comments and likes by the followers.

The National film award-winning actor has been updating fans about his activities while he observes self-isolation amid the government imposed 21-day lockdown. Earlier, Vicky shared a picture spending some 'memorable moments' with family amid quarantine. He shared an adorable picture with his mom as they observe the sunset amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The 'Raazi' actor has also announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 1 crore to help the government deal with the crisis situation. "While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona," he shared on Instagram. (ANI)

