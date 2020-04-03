Left Menu
Mia Malkova announces release of 'Still Be Friends' featuring popular adult stars

Mia Malkova has shared the latest music video 'Still Be Friends' sung by G-Eazy, Tyaga, and Tory Lanez

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:28 IST
American pornographic actress, Mia Malkova has shared the latest music video 'Still Be Friends' sung by G-Eazy, Tyaga, and Tory Lanez. The three rappers have dropped an NSFW (Not Safe For Work) treatment for the catchy single which stars some popular adult stars like Avery Cristy, Amia Miley, Mia Malkova and more.

Mia Malkova took this to her Instagram account and wrote, "Video out now! Go check It out! 💕 👉🏻"

Video out now! Go check It out! 💕 👉🏻 http://smarturl.it/StillBeFriends/youtube

Rapper G-Eazy has teamed up with Tyga and Tory Lanez for the 'Still Be Friends' video. The trio hits the Vixen Villa for a topless mansion party featuring some of the most notable names in adult entertainment.

'Still Be Friends', directed by Daniel CZ, the spirit of the '70s is fully apparent from start to finish. It's G-Eazy's first video of 2020 and the first proper release since last October's 'Scary Nights EP'.

Apart from pornography, Mia Malkova is also a Twitch Streamer. She is the subject of the 2018 documentary film 'God, Sex and Truth'.

Before entering the adult industry, Malkova worked in the foodservice industry getting her first job at McDonald's when she turned 16 and then worked at Sizzler up until the weekend she shot her first scene.

